Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311,460 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.58% of Myovant Sciences worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4,336.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of MYOV opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 646,583 shares of company stock worth $14,868,098 and sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

