Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $12.90 Million Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avid Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

