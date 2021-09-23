Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $16 Million Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 410,262 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.27% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 134.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

