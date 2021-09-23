Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 776,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,017,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.30% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

