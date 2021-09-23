Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

XPO opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

