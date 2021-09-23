Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 45,200 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Cars.com worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cars.com by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a PE ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

