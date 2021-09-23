Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 4,976 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

