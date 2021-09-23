Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 10,521 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.