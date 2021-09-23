Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Unilever by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

