Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 125,441 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,441 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.73.

TSCO opened at $211.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $212.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.