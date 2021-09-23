Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 20,348 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.64% of Gentherm worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $80.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.