Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 213,700 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 213,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.36% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Barclays lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

