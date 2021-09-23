Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 22,113 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.42% of Central Garden & Pet worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

