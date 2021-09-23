Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 34,247 Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,247 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.