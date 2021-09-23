Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 393,336 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 59,448 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,013 shares of company stock valued at $39,218,926. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $158.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.67, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

