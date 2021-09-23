Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 492,780 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 492,780 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.48% of NanoString Technologies worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after buying an additional 440,295 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after buying an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

