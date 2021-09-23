Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 58,631 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,631 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.50% of Zuora worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zuora by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,999 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

