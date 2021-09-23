Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.59% of Camden National worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $686.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.