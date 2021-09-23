Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 78,550 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,550 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $269.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

