Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $15.63 Million Position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 766,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 2.31% of TriState Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

