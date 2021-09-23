Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134,679 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.71% of Raven Industries worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after acquiring an additional 419,270 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

