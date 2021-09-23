Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BankUnited worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after buying an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after buying an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

