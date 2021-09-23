Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,729 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar General worth $65,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $219.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average is $214.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

