Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 25,315 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 0.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.97% of Evergy worth $272,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE EVRG traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.90. 13,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,872. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.