Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.55. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

