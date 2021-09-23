Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 1.01% of McDonald’s worth $1,733,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

