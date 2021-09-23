Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $354.50. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,284. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.19.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

