Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 2.98% of Atmos Energy worth $375,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $88.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

