Magellan Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,252,000 after buying an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after buying an additional 372,194 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 11,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,889. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

