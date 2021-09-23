Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $13.44 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of CMS Energy worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. 17,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

