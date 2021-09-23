Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $15.80 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Ameren worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ameren by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,495,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

AEE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 22,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

