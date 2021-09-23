Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,611 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,134. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.