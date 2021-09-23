Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $59.25. 3,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,257. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

