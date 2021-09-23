Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.45 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,560,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,453 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.20% of PepsiCo worth $2,453,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.44. 64,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

