Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $235.56 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 203.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,342,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926,864 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 0.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of CSX worth $235,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in CSX by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 40.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 336,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 216,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,054,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.