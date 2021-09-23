Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $26.43 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after buying an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after buying an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,284. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.19. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.37 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

