Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 209,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 2,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

