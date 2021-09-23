Magellan Asset Management Ltd Invests $10.78 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 439,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 333,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

