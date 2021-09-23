Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 8,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

