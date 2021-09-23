Magellan Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Avista worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 4,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

