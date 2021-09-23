Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 863 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.12. The company had a trading volume of 44,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

