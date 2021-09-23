Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.01% of McDonald’s worth $1,733,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.99. 78,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,908. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

