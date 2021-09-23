Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,979,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,863,718 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 5.57% of Xcel Energy worth $1,975,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 57,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

