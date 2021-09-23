Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

PNW stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $73.22. 5,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,843. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

