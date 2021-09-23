Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 12,822 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 0.1% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.90. 46,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

