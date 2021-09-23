Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,126 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 696.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

