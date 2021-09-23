Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after acquiring an additional 327,418 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

WTRG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 5,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

