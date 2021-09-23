MahaDAO (MAHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $809,079.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $809,079.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00006728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00073229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.45 or 1.00197819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.46 or 0.06989003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00802239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

