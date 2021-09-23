Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.80 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.