Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $8.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 million to $38.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.80 million, with estimates ranging from $12.53 million to $49.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.