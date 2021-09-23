Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $9.61

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Mask Network has a market cap of $279.99 million and approximately $72.37 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.61 or 0.00021485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00133251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045094 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

